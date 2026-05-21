PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday sealed the Jungli Maharaj Road premises of Renukai Career Centre (RCC) classes linked to Shivraj Motegaonkar, who was recently arrested in the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case.

PMC seals Motegaonkar’s RCC classes premises in Pune

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Civic officials sealed the coaching institute operating from the second and third floors of Boraeake Towers on JM Road. According to PMC officials, the action was taken as the premises were allegedly being used without obtaining a completion certificate from the civic body. The civic body also demolished unauthorised constructions in the parking area of the building during the drive.

PMC city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar said the second and third floor premises were used without the mandatory completion certificate. “Property tax dues are also pending for the premises. Therefore, PMC sealed the property on Wednesday,” he said.

Executive engineer Surendra Karpe said the civic body removed illegal structures in the parking area and pasted a notice on the entrance of the RCC Classes premises as part of the action.

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{{^usCountry}} Motegaonkar, founder and director of the Latur-based RCC Classes, was arrested in connection with the alleged NEET examination scam involving the leaking of question papers to students enrolled in his coaching institute. RCC Classes runs coaching centres across Maharashtra for NEET and JEE aspirants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Motegaonkar, founder and director of the Latur-based RCC Classes, was arrested in connection with the alleged NEET examination scam involving the leaking of question papers to students enrolled in his coaching institute. RCC Classes runs coaching centres across Maharashtra for NEET and JEE aspirants. {{/usCountry}}

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