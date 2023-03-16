PMC seeks permission to cut 6,062 trees, bushes for riverfront development project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has put forth a proposal before the tree authority seeking permission to raze 6,062 trees and bushes from Mula-Mutha riverbed for execution of riverfront development project.

The administration claims that majority of them are bushes and shrubs, but to follow the technical and legal aspects, the civic body has sought permission from tree authority.

PMC is currently executing the riverfront development project between Sangam Bridge and Bund Garden and Bund Garden to Mundhwa stretches. The work of both phases in progress.

Earlier too the civic body had filed a proposal before the tree authority to remove these trees and bushes from the riverbed.

Yuvraj Deshmukh, PMC officer, said, “The number is looking high but maximum are small bushes and Bhabul trees. To follow the legal procedure, we also counted the bushes while filing the application with tree authority.”

“PMC is planning more trees on both sides of the river on the walkways. It will help with proper embankment and the joggers will get shadow though out the day on the walking plaza. We are planning to build urban forest at some spots where PMC is getting more land around the river.”

According to PMC officials, 100-metre stretch is ready while the remaining 200-metre stretch will be ready in the next few days.