PMC seeks 280 crore aid from state govt for Katraj-Kondhwa road

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought financial help from the state government for constructing Katraj-Kondwa Road as the work has come to a standstill.

The Katraj-Kondhwa road which sees the movement of heavy vehicles, is one of the busiest stretches in Pune, connecting the southern and eastern parts of the city. With the area witnessing huge real estate development, movement of commuters has increased amid people often facing traffic jams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to civic body officials, PMC is seeking help of ₹280 crores from the state government mainly for land acquisition and construction purposes.

“We requested the state government to bear the financial burden of this road as it will also help people residing in rural areas. PMC has asked Rs280 crore from state government. A meeting with state officials was scheduled for the same, but did not take place yet,” said Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner.

In the past, land acquisition issues have forced PMC to reduce the width of the proposed Katraj-Kondhwa road from 84 metres to 50 metres. Considered to be one of the costliest road plans after PMC sanctioned ₹215 crores for the mere 3.5-kilometre stretch for widening with service roads and an underpass, land acquisition hurdles had stalled the work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the land cost is more, PMC is expecting that state government should bear the component of land acquisition of this road though it is falling in the municipal area.

PMC officials said that about 40% of the work has been completed so far, although the civic body is yet to get possession of 50% of the required land plots. Officials said talks with landowners are underway and compensation options are being explored.