PMC sees third wave receding in diminishing active case numbers

PUNE: The diminishing number of active Covid-19 cases as well as daily Covid-19 cases has prompted Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health officials to believe that these are preliminary signs that the third wave in the city is ebbing.

The number of active patients in the city has reduced by 18,369 in 11 days. On Tuesday, the number of active patients in the city dropped to 26,712 as against 45,081 on January 21. Out of the 26,712 active cases in the city, 25,515 patients are in home isolation and 1,197 have been hospitalised. Three hundred and eight Covid patients are on Oxygen support. The percentage of total admitted patients as compared to total active cases is 4.42% in PMC limits.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “These could be the early signs that this Covid wave is receding. In the last few days, active cases are going down and so are the daily reported cases.”

“Most of the patients are in home isolation and we have been monitoring the health condition of the patients in home isolation. Through respective ward offices, these patients are contacted and their vital health indicators such as Oxygen level, body temperature, and other symptoms are noted,” said Dr Vavre.

The number of active patients in the overall district has also been decreasing. On January 20, there were 78,846 active patients in Pune district. On Tuesday, the number has come down to 52,265, 50,140 of whom are in home isolation.

However, experts are of the view that there should be strict compliance with Covid norms and precautions should be taken to prevent infection.

“In the first phase of Omicron infection, the metro cities reported a spike in cases. Later, Covid numbers in the rural parts also showed a spike. Covid appropriate behaviour is not being observed in a large number of places. People are not wearing masks. They are not maintaining physical distance properly. Also in some parts, vaccination is still not up to the mark. So, these are still the factors which have to be focused on. People are getting minor symptoms but we still have to keep in mind that senior citizens or patients with comorbidities may get severe disease. It is a must to take precautions against Covid,” said Dr Avinash Bhondwe, former president, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra.

