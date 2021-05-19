PMC standing committee approves 733 crore for Swargate-Katraj Metro route

Already battling paucity of funds due to Covid pandemic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a proposal to spend ₹733 crore for Swargate-Katraj Metro rail extension. The estimated share of the PMC in the fresh proposal approved on Tuesday by the standing committee of PMC is 15 per cent of the overall project cost, compared to 5.44 per cent decided earlier.

PMC municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar had earlier tabled a proposal in the standing committee to approve 15 per cent financial contribution for Swargate-Katraj Metro extension project which is expected to be a major relief for those living on Satara road. His proposal came after Centre reduced its own share, passing the additional burden on the civic body.

On Tuesday, the standing committee approved the proposal and passed on the general body meeting for final approval. However, most opposition parties have taken objection on the approval of the proposal and pointed out the financial condition of PMC.

Political parties including Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP alleged that the fresh proposal puts an additional pressure on taxpayers as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to get money from Centre.

Aba Bagul, Congress party leader in PMC said, “The Congress party has given a proposal to reconsider Swargate-Katraj extended Metro route proposal to give permission to take responsibility of 10 per cent of the project cost. Actually, the Central government should have to give us 20 per cent share as per other Metro extension project such as Mumbai and Nagpur.”

He further said, “If PMC will have to bear the cost of the project, there is no need to continue the project. The Swargate-Katraj BRTS route is going well. If the Metro starts on this route, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal limited (PMPML) will have to face a financial loss on this route. It is a contradictory decision. After all, taxpayers’ money will be wasted.”

Prithviraj Sutar, Shiv Sena Party leader in PMC said, “We are not against the Metro, we have supported the Swargate-Katraj Metro route, but the Central government suddenly reduced its share and put a burden on the PMC. The PMC is already facing a financial crunch; we have given priority to Covid. It is not feasible to allocate more money to Swargate-Katraj Metro. It will adversely affect other development projects of PMC. The BJP should have to convince the Central government to give 20 per cent share to PMC as BJP is in power at centre. We will not allow putting an extra burden on taxpayers.”

Deepali Dhumal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in PMC said, “The BJP should have to correspond with the Central government and restore 20 per cent share in Swargate-Katraj Metro route. Earlier, the Central government was ready to pay 20 per cent, how can they suddenly decide to reduce their share. In the pandemic situation, it is difficult to raise money as the revenue is declining.”

Hemant Rasane, PMC standing committee chairman said, “The state has also reduced its share in the project. We will not share right now. We gave node to the proposal as it should not be delayed. There are options to approach the Central and state governments and request them to increase their share in the project. The project has already been delayed. We don’t want to delay it further.”