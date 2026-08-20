PMC steps up road, drainage and sanitation work in newly merged villages

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed civic officials to speed up road and drainage repairs in the newly merged villages, amid complaints of poor roads, waterlogging and inadequate civic infrastructure during the monsoon.

The directions include Mhalunge and other newly merged areas where incomplete roads, inadequate drainage, stagnant rainwater and mud have been causing inconvenience to residents. (FILE)

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Mayor Manjusha Nagpure asked civic departments to inspect roads and drainage networks across the newly added villages and take up urgent repairs on priority. The directions include Mhalunge and other newly merged areas where incomplete roads, inadequate drainage, stagnant rainwater and mud have been causing inconvenience to residents.

“There will be no delay in essential works such as roads and drainage. The administration must act promptly and speed up the work to address citizens’ problems,” Nagpure said.

PMC officials have been asked to conduct a location-wise survey of road and drainage problems, set priorities and plan the required funds and manpower. The mayor also stressed that road repairs should be durable rather than limited to temporary patchwork. Drainage blockages should be cleared to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, said the officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the civic administration has stepped up sanitation inspections in Sus, another newly merged village. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the civic administration has stepped up sanitation inspections in Sus, another newly merged village. {{/usCountry}}

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PMC additional municipal commissioner (Estate) Prajit Nair inspected sanitation arrangements in Sus and interacted with sanitation workers to understand their daily operations and difficulties. Civic officials have been directed to take corrective measures to ensure regular and effective cleaning.

Nair also inspected waste segregation sheds in Balewadi and Baner and directed officials to strengthen waste collection and transportation, including vehicle deployment.