Deploying advanced technology for the restoration/conservation of urban water bodies, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday successfully carried out the first trial of a floating spider machine at Jambhulwadi lake.

According to PMC officials, floating spider machines are equipped to access deep, narrow and difficult-to-reach sections of lakes, rivers and streams. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

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During the trial, the amphibious machine – designed to operate on land and in water – efficiently navigated the lake, uprooting and removing large quantities of water hyacinth and other invasive aquatic weeds from the water in the presence of mayor Manjusha Nagpure, senior civic officials and elected representatives.

Nagpure said, “The introduction of modern technology will help the civic administration make cleaning and maintenance of the city’s water bodies more systematic, scientific and efficient. Conservation and rejuvenation of natural water sources is a priority for the PMC. The successful trial demonstrates how technology can strengthen our efforts to restore and preserve lakes and rivers across the city.”

Water hyacinth has emerged as a major environmental challenge for Pune’s lakes and rivers. The invasive aquatic weed spreads rapidly; forms dense mats on the water surface that obstruct natural water flow and significantly reduce dissolved oxygen levels; in turn affecting fish and other aquatic organisms adversely. Madhav Jagtap, head of the environmental department of the PMC, said that unchecked growth of water hyacinth contributes to waterlogging, foul odour, and mosquito breeding in addition to diminishing the ecological health and aesthetic value of water bodies. He said that floating spider machines can play a crucial role in addressing the growing problem of water hyacinth infestation in lakes and rivers across the city.

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{{^usCountry}} According to PMC officials, floating spider machines are equipped to access deep, narrow and difficult-to-reach sections of lakes, rivers and streams. They can move seamlessly over water surfaces and marshy terrain, making them particularly useful for maintaining urban water bodies that have witnessed extensive weed growth in recent years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to PMC officials, floating spider machines are equipped to access deep, narrow and difficult-to-reach sections of lakes, rivers and streams. They can move seamlessly over water surfaces and marshy terrain, making them particularly useful for maintaining urban water bodies that have witnessed extensive weed growth in recent years. {{/usCountry}}

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The successful conduct of the first trial of the floating spider machine has reinforced plans to deploy it for regular desilting, weed removal and maintenance operations at various lakes and river stretches in Pune. The civic body believes that the technology can substantially improve water quality, enhance the ecological health of urban water bodies, and support long-term biodiversity conservation.

Nagpure said that the civic administration intends to expand the use of such innovative technologies in the coming years to strengthen conservation efforts across Pune’s network of lakes and rivers.

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