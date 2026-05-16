PUNE: Following the closure of the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) as per the directions issued by the central government, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday decided to absorb 14 employees of the company into the civic administration.

PMC to absorb 14 Pune Smart City employees after firm closure

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Standing committee chairman Shreenath Bhimale said the Union government had issued instructions on April 22, 2026, to shut down the PSCDCL office established in 2016 under the Smart Cities Mission.

“Instead of rendering the 14 staff working in the firm jobless after the closure order, the civic body has decided to accommodate them within the PMC,” Bhimale said.

PSCDCL had primarily implemented infrastructure and urban development projects in Aundh, Baner and Pashan areas over the past decade.

The standing committee also approved a proposal to rejuvenate the historic underground water pipeline connecting Katraj and Shaniwarwada. The pipeline, constructed during the Peshwa era, was once a major source of water supply for the city.

In another key decision, the committee approved the extension of the ongoing riverfront development project up to Manjari. At present, the project extends only till Mundhwa. Civic officials said the extension was approved following requests from local public representatives and residents from the eastern parts of the city.

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