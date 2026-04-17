PMC to appoint agency for survey of illegal hoardings after data gaps flagged

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will appoint an external agency to conduct a comprehensive survey of illegal hoardings after the administration failed to provide complete data during a review by the standing committee.

Bhimale also flagged pending dues from authorised hoarding operators (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At a meeting held on Wednesday, standing committee chairman Shreenath Bhimale expressed dissatisfaction over the civic body’s response, noting that officials could not furnish details of authorised and unauthorised hoardings in the city.

“The administration has not taken the drive seriously and has acted against only 67 illegal hoardings so far. They are unable to provide basic data on authorised and illegal hoardings. In this backdrop, we have directed the administration to appoint a consultant to carry out a proper survey,” Bhimale said.

He also flagged pending dues from authorised hoarding operators. “As per the administration’s own figures, ₹70–80 crore is pending. We have asked officials to recover these dues within a stipulated timeframe,” he said.

In a separate decision, the standing committee instructed the administration to halt action against illegal overhead cables for now. Officials informed the panel that the Centre has framed a policy allowing cables to be laid through electricity poles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhimale directed the civic administration to align with the central policy and draft a city-specific framework. “Follow the Centre’s guidelines and prepare a policy suited for Pune,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhimale directed the civic administration to align with the central policy and draft a city-specific framework. “Follow the Centre’s guidelines and prepare a policy suited for Pune,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

standing committee See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON