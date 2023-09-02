PMC to beautify five lakes in city

PUNE The divisional commissioner held a meeting to discuss the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) plan to develop and beautify five lakes in the city. Jambhulwadi lake is part of PMC’s plan to develop, beautify five such waterbodies. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC environment department, said, “The civic body is preparing a detailed plan for the development and beautification of five lakes which include Jambulwadi, two lakes at Katraj, Pashan and one more lake.”

Jagtap said, “Recently, we held a meeting where we discussed various issues related to lakes and the PMC is coming up with a detailed action plan to beautify the lakes.”

Recently, tonnes of dead fish were seen floating on the banks of the Jambhulwadi lake.

Also, Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner, has approved to erect sewage treatment plants at upper parts of each lake so that sewage water does not directly mix with the lake water. Kumar has even instructed officials to take steps to curb the hyacinth growth in the lakes and tenders have been floated to remove hyacinth.

Earlier, Hemant Rasne, former standing committee chairman, had made a budgetary provision for developing lakes but due to Covid pandemic, civic body was unable to execute the plan.

