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PMC to close Sarasbaug for two days over security concerns

The PMC garden department issued a press statement on Tuesday stating that the decision was taken based on police directives issued in view of law and order arrangements in the city

Published on: May 28, 2026 04:16 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will keep Sarasbaug shut on May 28 and May 29.

Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure had earlier posted on social media that Sarasbaug would remain closed for two days due to security reasons. (HT)
Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure had earlier posted on social media that Sarasbaug would remain closed for two days due to security reasons. (HT)

The PMC garden department issued a press statement on Tuesday stating that the decision was taken based on police directives issued in view of law and order arrangements in the city.

Santosh Kamble, acting head, PMC garden department, said, “Pune police issued instructions regarding security arrangements in the city and advised PMC to keep the garden closed on May 28 and May 29. Accordingly, the civic administration has decided to shut Sarasbaug for two days.”

“Considering the vacation period and heavy footfall at the garden, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure,” the garden department said in a statement.

Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure had earlier posted on social media that Sarasbaug would remain closed for two days due to security reasons, even before the official statement from the garden department was issued.

The Pune police have also issued separate security-related orders in parts of the city ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations and related gatherings.

Sarasbaug, one of Pune’s most visited public gardens and home to the historic Ganpati temple, attracts thousands of visitors daily, especially during holidays and festive periods.

 
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