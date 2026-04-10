PMC to erect entrance gates at key entry points of Pune city

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to erect entrance gates at key entry points to the city.

The proposal, which has been under discussion for several years, aims to install gates on major roads leading into the city, including the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Solapur Road, Bengaluru Highway and Ahmednagar Road. (HT FILE)

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Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said, “Pune is a historical city and the second largest in the state. Considering its importance, the civic body has approved the erection of entrance gates at major entry points. The standing committee has given its nod for the project.”

The proposal, which has been under discussion for several years, aims to install gates on major roads leading into the city, including the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Solapur Road, Bengaluru Highway and Ahmednagar Road.

Several cities in Maharashtra and across India have such structures at their boundaries to welcome commuters. The PMC had been deliberating on the plan for a long time, but it had faced repeated delays. With the latest approval, the project is set to move forward.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior official from the civic administration, requesting anonymity, said, “As most of the entry points fall along national highways, the PMC will have to coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for execution of the project.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior official from the civic administration, requesting anonymity, said, “As most of the entry points fall along national highways, the PMC will have to coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for execution of the project.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the standing committee also approved the extension of a land lease in Nana Peth to the Depressed Class Mission Society of India. The organisation has been in possession of the land for several years. Following the expiry of the earlier agreement, the civic body has extended the lease for another 30 years under its revised land lease policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the standing committee also approved the extension of a land lease in Nana Peth to the Depressed Class Mission Society of India. The organisation has been in possession of the land for several years. Following the expiry of the earlier agreement, the civic body has extended the lease for another 30 years under its revised land lease policy. {{/usCountry}}

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