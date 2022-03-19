Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to establish a modernised slaughterhouse with World Bank
pune news

PMC to establish a modernised slaughterhouse with World Bank

The World Bank selected PMC for the project and will be giving ₹7 crore for establishing it, said officials
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is constructing a modernise slaughterhouse in Pune. (FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 19, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE Growing demand for meat had led to the mushrooming of unregulated slaughterhouse-cum-meat stalls in the city. However, there was a need to set up a modernised slaughterhouse that could meet ISI standards. Now, in order to get clean, hygienic and good quality sheep and goat meat, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is constructing a modernise slaughterhouse in Pune.

The World Bank selected PMC for the project and will be giving 7 crore for establishing it, said officials.

PMC Veterinary Officer, Dr Sarika Funde said, “Recently, the team from World Bank visited Pune. They will give 7 crore for the project and this will be 100 per cent subsidised.”

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “This project will help citizens good quality meat. This will also stop illegal slaughter of animals. The project will be executed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.”

“The project will be executed in association with World Bank and union agriculture ministry. PMC-owned Kondhwa slaughterhouse will also be upgraded in this scheme, added Funde.

PMC officials said, “There is ban to cut chicken, goat or sheep in open places and cities like Delhi have banned it. t. Once the slaughterhouse is developed, PMC will able to overcome in this issue.”

RELATED STORIES

Municipal commissioner had made budgetary provision for this project in the budget as the work would begin in this financial year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP