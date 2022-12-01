PMC to expedite riverfront project work

After the National Green Tribunal (NGT) dismissed the petition filed against the riverfront development project, allowing the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to continue work, officials said the project will now pick up pace.

The civic body has started work on riverfront development in two phases at the cost of Rs800 crore.

Yuvraj Deshmukh, PMC officer who is heading the riverfront project, said, “The work on the riverfront project has started on ground between Sangamwadi and Bund Garden and Bund Garden to Mundhwa routes. The work cost of Sangamwadi to Bund Garden stretch is Rs300 crore and Bund Garden to Mundhwa is Rs500 crore.”

Deshmukh said as the NGT has given the decision in favour of PMC and disposed of the petition against it, now we will speed up work.

Meanwhile, green activist Sarang Yadwadkar who challenged the riverfront development said, “We are in a view that this project would create a flood-like situation in the city in coming years.”

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the groundbreaking of the project in March 2022, the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which was in power raised various concerns about the project. But Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led government has now given a nod for the project.