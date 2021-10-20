Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to handover 10 acres to Smart City for Balewadi multimodal hub
pune news

PMC to handover 10 acres to Smart City for Balewadi multimodal hub

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will handover 10 acres to Pune Smart City to develop a multimodal hub at Balewadi
Site of Balewadi public space under smart city project in Pune. (HT)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 08:04 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will handover 10 acres to Pune Smart City to develop a multimodal hub at Balewadi.

Smart city director Ravindra Dhangekar said, “The proposal of the multimodal hub at Balewadi is with the general body for approval.”

Congress party leader Aba Bagul said, “The ruling party (BJP) was to clear the proposal, but the general body got adjourned. Congress will oppose this proposal and demand that instead of handing over land, the PMC should develop the multimodal hub on its own.”

The multimodal hub is where the metro, bus service and other modes of transport are integrated and operate to and from. Ample space is provided for commercial activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PMC to issue notices to contractors regarding salaries of contractual staff

PMC goes easy on fines for no masks; action will start again,say officials

Amusement parks in Pune to reopen on October 22

Pune-Mumbai expressway: One injured, 4 vehicles damaged in separate accidents
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP