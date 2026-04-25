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PMC to remove BRTS corridor to ease Vishrantwadi–Alandi road traffic

Removing the dedicated BRTS lane will increase the effective road width, improve vehicular speed, and help save both fuel and travel time, officials said.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:38 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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Pune: In a move aimed at easing traffic congestion on the busy Vishrantwadi–Alandi Road stretch, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to remove the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor between Sathe Biscuit Chowk and Chandrama Hotel (Deccan College Chowk) on Alandi Road. On April 20, Senior officials from the road department, including superintendent engineer Ashish Jadhav and executive engineer Sanjay Dharav, inspected the site to check if the move is feasible.

PMC to remove BRTS corridor to ease Vishrantwadi–Alandi road traffic

Removing the dedicated BRTS lane will increase the effective road width, improve vehicular speed, and help save both fuel and travel time, they said.

Ashish Jadhav, superintendent engineer of the road department, said, “As per the demand of standing committee members, we conducted a joint inspection of the BRTS stretch between Sathe Biscuit Chowk (Vishrantwadi) and Chandrama Hotel (Deccan College Chowk). Concerns were raised about frequent accidents and traffic congestion due to the BRTS lane. We will now prepare a report and submit it to higher authorities for a final decision.”

Former MLA Sunil Tingre and corporator Suhas Tingre had earlier demanded the removal of the BRTS corridor, citing persistent congestion and inconvenience to motorists.

Suhas said, “The BRTS corridor has become a major cause of traffic congestion and accidents on the stretch, causing daily inconvenience to residents and commuters. We have consistently demanded its removal, and the administration should take an early decision to dismantle it completely and provide relief to citizens. With flyover work underway at both ends, there is no need for a BRTS corridor on Alandi Road.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PMC to remove BRTS corridor to ease Vishrantwadi–Alandi road traffic
Home / Cities / Pune / PMC to remove BRTS corridor to ease Vishrantwadi–Alandi road traffic
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