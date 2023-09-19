PMC to revamp 30 civic-run schools

PUNE

PMC intends to provide good benches, give clean drinking water for children, clean bathrooms, and student-friendly facilities as part of the upgrade initiative. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to give civic body-run schools a contemporary look by upgrading the infrastructure in these schools. In the initial phase, up to 30 schools will be renovated.

On Tuesday, PMC’s additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane stated, “Many PMC schools lack basic amenities and infrastructure such as poor benches, insufficient drinking water and toilet facilities, and a lack of light. Given the lack of funding, we have decided that rather than investing a set amount on all schools, PMC would develop schools in phases.”

PMC has a total of 287 schools located in 180 facilities throughout the city that provide primary and secondary education.

“In the first phase, PMC has decided to upgrade 30 schools. 15 schools with the most number of students were chosen and work will begin on October 1,” Dhakane said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the civic body would begin work with the budget allocation for schools. Even civic organisations will seek assistance from corporations through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

PMC intends to provide good benches, give clean drinking water for children, clean bathrooms, and student-friendly facilities as part of the upgrade initiative.

The civic authorities stated that they have designed the campaign as per a survey undertaken to determine which schools need the upgrade. PMC picked 30 schools in the first phase, and the upgrading work would begin by October this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON