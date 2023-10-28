PMC to start registration of pet clinics, veterinary hospitals

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start registration of pet clinics and veterinary hospitals functioning in Pune city. The pet clinics and hospitals in the city have increased in large numbers with no official record with the civic body.

The decision was taken on Thursday by the monitoring committee of PMC which manages the stray dog sterilisation and immunisation programme in the city. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move is likely to expose unqualified and bogus vets practising in the city and the civic body will come up with a new policy for pet clinic registration.

The decision was taken on Thursday by the monitoring committee of PMC which manages the stray dog sterilisation and immunisation programme in the city.

The incidents of fake veterinary doctors and cheap standard medicines used in Pets have increased. Even in past incidents of Bogus and unqualified vets treating animals were found and later FIR was registered against them.

An unqualified veterinary practitioner in Hadapsar was booked by Hadapsar police after the death of a pet and directions of the Maharashtra State Veterinary Council (MSVC). Similarly, a bogus vet was booked by Kondhwa cops after a pet died of adverse effects following treatment at the so-called pet clinic. In such cases, the vet or pet clinic is run only to make money and dupe pet owners about the rising life of the pets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Tribhuwan Katre, joint secretary, Vet Doctors Association, Pune, said, “The PMC has no direct right to take action against bogus vets practising in the city. However, the PMC can inform the MSVC if they come across a suspected fake vet. The cases get worse, and they come to the doctor and at that time it’s too late to save the pets.”

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent of PMC, said, “The registration will be given after the vet furnishes the required qualification and registration with the MSVC council. In case we come across some suspected face vet we will notify the council who will take further action.”

As per the officials currently, the trending modus operandi of fake vets is mainly doing home visits as they can’t set up clinics legally. Most of them approach websites and get their name enlisted along with registered veterinarians as a majority of the websites don’t ask for registration proof of practice with the council. The pet owners who bring their pets for the first time don’t have any idea about Veterinary clinics in their area. Such new owners put their animals into unsafe hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BOX

Pune’s first holistic wellness centre has come up at Jehangir Hospital. The centre offers tranquillity and serenity, staffed with a team of compassionate experts from across the nation, whose sole purpose is to ensure that you ‘Live Healthy.’ Recognising the pressing need for a comprehensive approach to well-being, Jehangir Hospital is delighted to introduce the Jehangir Wellness Centre.

Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital, stated, “Addressing the prevalent lifestyle concerns faced by all of us, Jehangir Wellness Centre offers a comprehensive range of solutions. Our commitment to elevating preventive and predictive holistic treatment is reflected in the diverse array of offerings, providing comprehensive solutions that cater to individual needs.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!