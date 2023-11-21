PMC to terminate contract with trust running dialysis centre at Kamala Nehru Hospital

Following several complaints from patients and residents regarding the inconvenience faced in availing dialysis facility at the Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to terminate the 10-year lease agreement with Lions Club of Pune, Mukundnagar Charitable Trust, to run the facility, according to the civic officials.

As per the terms of the agreement, the trust had to provide facility with 12 dialysis machines, but only three units were functional most of the time leaving patients to wait for long period at the centre or look for other options. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A civic official on Monday said that the permanent stop work notice will be issued to the trust in the coming two days, directing the latter to vacate the space with its medical equipment and other office materials in one month. Later, a new agency will be appointed to run the dialysis centre.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “The contract to run the dialysis centre at KNH for 10 years was given to the trust seven years back. However, in the past two years, we have received several complaints regarding poor dialysis facility at the centre.”

As per the terms of the agreement, the trust had to provide facility with 12 dialysis machines, but only three units were functional most of the time leaving patients to wait for long period at the centre or look for other options.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Wavare said, “A notice to permanently stop work will be issued to the trust in a couple of days.”

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said, “The dialysis unit at KNH is the first centre started by the civic body and over 300-350 patients avail the low-cost facility. We have decided to terminate the agreement with the trust and appoint a new agency to run the facility. To provide treatment related to kidneys at nominal cost, PMC has opened seven dialysis centres in the city and more will be started in future.”

Dr Abhijit More, health activist, said, “If an agency is not fulfilling the terms and conditions mentioned in the contract despite warnings, cancelling such a contract is the right decision in the public interest. However, PMC should make sure there is continuation of service during the transition period. Also, that the new appointed agency fulfils the terms of the contract and provide medical help to patients.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subhash Jadhav, a resident of Kasba Peth, said that the facility at the centre has declined in the past three years.

“The patients have to wait for a long time for their turn as all dialysis machines are not functional. Sometimes, the dialysis centre is closed for days or weeks without informing the patients in advance. The civic body should appoint a firm as replacement at the earliest so that patients are not forced to travel long distances to get the dialysis done.”

Despite repeated attempts, Nitin Naik who heads the dialysis centre at KNH could not be reached.