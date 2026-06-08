In a bid to curb irregularities in pre-monsoon desilting works, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will deploy robotic technology from June 15 to inspect stormwater drains and chambers across the city. The move follows recurring complaints that contractors claim to have completed cleaning work on paper even as several areas continue to face waterlogging during the monsoon.

PMC to use robots to audit stormwater drain cleaning from June 15

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The decision follows a pilot project where robotic equipment was used to inspect 19 stormwater chambers. The technology enabled officials to assess the condition of the chambers in detail without requiring workers to enter them.

The civic body spends crores of rupees every year on cleaning stormwater drains and underground channels before the rainy season. However, inspections conducted by senior civic officials over the past month found instances in which work was either incomplete or not carried out, despite records indicating otherwise.

To improve monitoring and accountability, the civic body has decided to carry out surprise robotic inspections of 1,500 to 2,000 stormwater chambers and underground drains across the city.

Pune has 49,656 stormwater chambers that require periodic cleaning. Officials said robotic inspections will provide visual evidence from inside the chambers and help verify the quality of work, overcoming the limitations of conventional manual inspections.

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{{^usCountry}} “Robotic inspections will allow us to accurately verify whether cleaning work has been carried out as claimed and strengthen monitoring of contractors,” a senior official from PMC’s drainage department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Robotic inspections will allow us to accurately verify whether cleaning work has been carried out as claimed and strengthen monitoring of contractors,” a senior official from PMC’s drainage department said. {{/usCountry}}

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