PMC warns of FIRs as over 1,100 employees yet to join census work

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has warned of strict action, including police complaints, against government employees who have still not joined census-related duties in the city.

Officials said most absentees belong to zilla parishad, public works and irrigation departments. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, around 1,150 employees deputed for the census exercise are yet to report for work despite repeated reminders from the administration.

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“We have decided to file FIRs against them,” said PMC additional commissioner Omprakash Divate.

Sinhagad Road regional ward office on Wednesday filed police complaints against employees who failed to join census duties.

Vijay Kumar Waghmode, regional ward officer, Sinhagad Road ward office, said, “We have filed complaints against some employees from the irrigation department and Pune Zilla Parishad who have still not joined the work, as per municipal commissioner’s instruction.”

Officials said most absentees belong to zilla parishad, public works and irrigation departments.

Officials said the administration is concerned about delays in house listing block (HLB) work, also known as enumerator block mapping, which forms a key part of the census process.

According to a statement issued by PMC on Tuesday, census work has commenced in around 60% of the city’s blocks.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement noted that work has started in only around 50% of the blocks under Ahmednagar Road, Yerawada-Wagholi, Dhole Patil Road, Aundh-Baner and Sinhagad Road ward offices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement noted that work has started in only around 50% of the blocks under Ahmednagar Road, Yerawada-Wagholi, Dhole Patil Road, Aundh-Baner and Sinhagad Road ward offices. {{/usCountry}}

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