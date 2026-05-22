PMC write to ECI seeking clarification on carrying out civic works during poll code

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking clarification on carrying out various civic works and administrative procedures following the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the upcoming legislative council elections from local bodies constituencies.

Pune, India - Nov. 27, 2019: Medical student accident spot. Road repair work done by PMC road department at katraj in Pune, India, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

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With the announcement of elections for 17 MLC seats, including the Pune local bodies constituency, scheduled for June 18 and counting on June 22, the model code of conduct has officially come into effect as of May 18. In view of this, the civic body sought guidance on whether it can proceed with ongoing and proposed works.

Yogita Bhosale, municipal secretary, said, “Considering the upcoming monsoon season and the annual palkhi procession in the city, the PMC needs to undertake several essential works. Various standing committee and general body meetings are also required to approve proposals. Against this backdrop, the PMC has written to the election commission seeking clarification regarding tenders, approvals and meetings.”

PMC officials said the civic body assured the commission that permissions for various proposals would be obtained from the district collector, who is also the district’s chief election officer.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior PMC official, requesting anonymity, said that routine maintenance and essential civic works are generally allowed during the model code period. “However, it is always better to seek clarity from the Election Commission to avoid any procedural issues later,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior PMC official, requesting anonymity, said that routine maintenance and essential civic works are generally allowed during the model code period. “However, it is always better to seek clarity from the Election Commission to avoid any procedural issues later,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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