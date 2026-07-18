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PMC’s 12 lakh food testing machine goes missing

The machine’s disappearance was disclosed in a written reply submitted by the civic administration during the PMC general body’s July question-and-answer session

Published on: Jul 18, 2026 08:49 AM IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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A food testing machine worth nearly 12 lakh, purchased by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has gone missing, even as food adulteration has become a major public concern in Maharashtra following the appointment of Tukaram Mundhe as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the reply, the PMC health department purchased the food testing machine in 2016-17 for ₹11.98 lakh and installed it at the Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory in Kondhwa. (HT FILE)
According to the reply, the PMC health department purchased the food testing machine in 2016-17 for ₹11.98 lakh and installed it at the Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory in Kondhwa. (HT FILE)

The machine’s disappearance was disclosed in a written reply submitted by the civic administration during the PMC general body’s July question-and-answer session.

According to the reply, the PMC health department purchased the food testing machine in 2016-17 for 11.98 lakh and installed it at the Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory in Kondhwa. After the laboratory’s contract ended, all its equipment was handed over to the then veterinary superintendent in February 2018.

The issue came to light after former corporator Mahesh Wabale sought details on whether the machine was operational and if all its components were intact. In its written response, the administration admitted that the machine could not be traced.

PMC officials said a police complaint has been lodged regarding the missing machine.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant medical officer, said, “The food testing machine was earlier used at the PMC’s Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory in Kondhwa. At present, the laboratory is being operated by a private agency.”

The revelation has raised questions about the handling and safekeeping of costly public equipment.

 
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