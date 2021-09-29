Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC standing committee approves funds to resurface 5 major roads

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee has approved funds for the resurfacing Tilak road, Laxmi road, Kumtekar road, Bajirao road and Shivaji road
By HTC
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:47 AM IST
PMC standing committee approves funds to resurface Tilak road (in pic) and other four major roads. (HT FILE)

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee has approved funds for the resurfacing Tilak road, Laxmi road, Kumtekar road, Bajirao road and Shivaji road.

The action comes after the civic body, ruled by the BJP in Pune, faced much criticism for digging up the said roads to lay pipes for the 24x7 water project.

The re-surfacing of the roads left much to be desired as per residents of these area with the monsoons causing huge potholes.

V J Kulkarni, head of PMC’s road department said, “The standing committee had approved the funds for doing the resurfacing of these roads. Instead of disturbing the traffic, PMC will carry these works out at night and ensure that the roads are in a good condition.”

An officer from the road department said, “There is pressure from elected members to resurface existing roads. Though it is temporary work, they want to have good roads before the municipal elections so that it does not become an issue.”

