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PMC water cut throws city out of gear

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had announced a full-day water cut on Thursday and assured restoration on Friday. However, due to delays in maintenance work, many areas received little to no water until late Friday evening.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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PUNE: The city’s routine was severely affected on Thursday and Friday due to a widespread water shortage, with several households reporting no supply even for basic needs.

PMC water cut throws city out of gear

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had announced a full-day water cut on Thursday and assured restoration on Friday. However, due to delays in maintenance work, many areas received little to no water until late Friday evening, forcing residents to depend on tankers.

The shortage was reported across large parts of the city, including Kothrud, all peth areas, Swargate, Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Sahakarnagar, Katraj, Sinhagad Road, Bibvewadi, Vimannagar, Kondhwa, Nagar Road and several other localities.

With peak summer conditions and ongoing school holidays, demand for water increased sharply.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur said, “Major maintenance work on the electric transmission system from MSEDCL was planned and completed. The PMC replaced the major isolation valve on the Khadakwasla to Warje Water Treatment Plant line. It was crucial work and took longer than estimated.”

Sayali Patil said society WhatsApp groups remained active throughout the day. “Women kept asking about water. Since many members work, the society decided to release water after 7 pm when everyone returns,” she said.

BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar criticised the administration, saying, “We condemn the mismanagement of water supply. Citizens have been approaching us since morning, and we have no satisfactory answers. Finally, Minister Chandrakant Patil called officials and directed them to streamline supply.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PMC water cut throws city out of gear
Home / Cities / Pune / PMC water cut throws city out of gear
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