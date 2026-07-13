A six-year-old girl was killed on Saturday morning after she came under the rear wheels of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus following a collision with the scooter she was riding with her mother in Punawale.

The impact caused the scooter to lose balance, throwing both riders onto the road. Khushboo came under the bus’s rear wheels and suffered fatal injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The deceased, identified as Khushboo Bishnoi, was returning home with her mother after school when the accident occurred at 11:15 am on the service road near Tukai Nursery, close to Pavana Bridge, police said. .

The police registered a case the same day based on a complaint filed by the mother. The FIR states that the driver of the PMPML bus (MH 12 QG 2079) allegedly drove rashly while attempting to overtake another vehicle. During the manoeuvre, the bus hit the complainant’s Honda Activa scooter (MH 14 LK 2362) from behind.

The impact caused the scooter to lose balance, throwing both riders onto the road. Khushboo came under the bus’s rear wheels and suffered fatal injuries. She died on the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} A police officer from Ravet police station said, “The mother and daughter were going home after school. The PMPML bus was also returning after dropping off school students. While overtaking, the bus rammed the motorcycle, throwing the mother-daughter duo onto the ground. Unfortunately, the daughter came under the bus’s rear wheels and died.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police officer from Ravet police station said, “The mother and daughter were going home after school. The PMPML bus was also returning after dropping off school students. While overtaking, the bus rammed the motorcycle, throwing the mother-daughter duo onto the ground. Unfortunately, the daughter came under the bus’s rear wheels and died.” {{/usCountry}}

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The case has been registered against the bus driver, Sayyad Mulani, 34, from Andheri, under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving. Police said further investigation is underway.