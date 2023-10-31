PMPML, MSRTC bus stops to be relocated from Chakan Chowk

To alleviate frequent traffic congestion at Chakan Chowk on the busy Pune Nashik Road, the district administration has decided to relocate the PMPML and MSRTC bus stops as well as the majdoor adda from the area.

As many prominent automobile companies have their offices in Chakan, the area sees significant vehicular movement on a daily basis. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chakan Chowk is one of the busiest spots on the Pune-Nashik Highway, and individuals working in the industrial area encounter difficulties due to traffic congestion at this chowk.

As many prominent automobile companies have their offices in Chakan, the area sees significant vehicular movement on a daily basis.

Those travelling to the Chakan MIDC area lose time stuck in traffic as two major highways, the Talegaon and the Pune Nashik Highway, intersect at this junction.

Amit Patil who is working with a multinational company at Chakan MIDC, said, “I travel from Pune to Chakan every day. I used to travel in my car, but due to traffic snarls, I began taking the company’s transport. There is an urgent need to resolve traffic problems at Chakan Chowk.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In light of this, a committee has been established under the supervision of divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao to address the traffic problem at these two busy chowks.

Last week, the Divisional Commissioner met with representatives from the industry, traffic police, local administration, and numerous departments involved in the industry regions.

The industry representatives and local people came up with some suggestions and urged that the PMPML and MSRTC bus stops be relocated from Chowk to assist in clearing traffic.

Divisional commissioner Rao had given the nod to shift the PMPML and ST bus stops from the junction and they would get shifted to nearby areas.

He also instructed concerned authorities to remove the encroachments in this chowk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the development, he said, “After the meeting with all stakeholders, we have decided to relocate the PMPML and MSRTC bus stops from the Chakan Chowk to free up the junction. Apart from that, the majdoor adda will also be shifted to a nearby locality. Moreover, we will be taking stringent action against encroachments in the area to help streamline traffic movement.”

Federation of Chakan Industries Dilip Batwal, treasurer Vinod Jain, officers from the Public Works Department, PCMC traffic police, and local administration were present for the meeting.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON