PMPML promotion allegations, bus delays dominate PMC general body meeting

Allegations of corruption in promotions, delays in procuring 1,000 CNG buses, mounting financial losses and poor commuter services dominated a special general body meeting of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday, with corporators demanding sweeping reforms and greater accountability in the functioning of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML).

Corporator Prashant Jagtap, alleged large-scale financial irregularities in the promotion process. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Corporator Prashant Jagtap, alleged large-scale financial irregularities in the promotion process. Reading out what he described as a “rate card” on the floor of the House, Jagtap claimed that promotions to several posts were allegedly secured through payments ranging between ₹3 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

According to Jagtap, the alleged amounts included ₹5 lakh for each of around 200 clerk promotions, ₹10 lakh each for the posts of chief transport manager, chief transport manager (operations) and deputy accounts officer, and ₹7 lakh each for 26 bus stand manager posts and 10 computer operator posts. He further alleged that promotions to technical and administrative posts such as senior foreman, foreman, deputy chief manager and assistant depot manager involved payments ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹7 lakh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The allegations are extremely serious. A detailed inquiry into the entire promotion process should be conducted and strict action must be taken if the charges are found to be true,” Jagtap said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The allegations are extremely serious. A detailed inquiry into the entire promotion process should be conducted and strict action must be taken if the charges are found to be true,” Jagtap said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The allegations sparked a heated debate, with several corporators demanding an independent investigation into the promotion process.

The House also questioned the delay in inducting 1,000 CNG buses despite funds being sanctioned more than a year ago by PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Members pointed out that the board of directors had already approved the purchase and manufacturers, including Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, had been selected through the tender process. However, work orders are yet to be fully issued and not a single bus has joined the fleet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The buses were initially expected by March 2026, after which the deadline was revised to July. However, now officials have indicated that deliveries may begin only by December, drawing criticism from corporators.

Members noted that the Pune metropolitan region, with a population of over one crore, is being served by only about 2,000 buses, whereas the estimated requirement exceeds 6,000 buses. They said the shortage has resulted in overcrowding, reduced frequency and long waiting times for passengers.

Financial concerns also figured prominently in the discussion. Citing information obtained under the Right to Information Act, corporators said PMPML had incurred cumulative losses of ₹2,957.28 crore over the past four years despite earning ₹2,438.91 crore through passenger fares and other sources. During the same period, PMC and PCMC together provided ₹2,825.43 crore in financial support to bridge the deficit. In 2024-25 alone, PMPML reported a loss of ₹885.43 crore, while salary and pension expenditure stood at ₹769.35 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ajay Appasaheb Khedekar, PMPML director and PMC member, said efforts were under way to improve both the transport utility’s finances and services. This has to be done by stopping the corruption. “The land available with PMC and PCMC can be utilised for parking the 1,000 new CNG buses that will be provided under the central government’s scheme. The additional buses will strengthen public transport. We are working to improve PMPML’s income, and I have written multiple letters seeking measures to plug loopholes, increase revenue and eliminate corruption and malpractice,” Khedekar said.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said public transport remains central to Pune’s growth and stressed that elected representatives were raising issues that directly affect lakhs of commuters.

“PMPML should function as a public transport service, not as an isolated private organisation. Both civic bodies are ready to extend support, but everyone has to work together because the present situation needs significant improvement,” Nagpure said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the end of the discussion, PMPML chairman and managing director Mahesh Awhad made a detailed presentation and responded to the suggestions and concerns raised by the corporators, outlining the measures being taken to improve operations, strengthen the fleet and enhance commuter services.