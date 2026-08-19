PMPML records highest-ever daily revenue on Aug 17

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) recorded its highest-ever daily revenue of ₹2.51 crore on August 17, collecting a total of ₹25,115,064. The transport undertaking attributed its performance to systematic planning and efficient management under chairman and managing director (CMD) Mahesh Awhad, along with coordinated efforts by drivers, conductors, traffic inspectors, checkers, depot administration and other departments.

An average 1,767 buses were deployed on the roads across two shifts on August 17. (FILE)

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As per the information shared by the PMPML administration, of the total revenue, ₹15,916,403 was generated through cash ticket sales; while ₹5,702,730 came from passes. Pune Darshan and tourism services contributed ₹145,000; while ₹3,350,931 was generated through the PMPML mobile application (app). The combined revenue from these sources took the day’s total collection beyond the ₹2.5 crore mark.

An average 1,767 buses were deployed on the roads across two shifts on August 17. These included 524 of PMPML’s 653 buses and 1,243 of the 1,388 buses operated on a hired basis. The undertaking said effective utilisation of the available buses helped provide increased and quality public transport services to passengers while also supporting revenue generation.

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{{^usCountry}} Awhad said, “The achievement was the result of coordinated planning, disciplined operations, better time management and courteous passenger service. The undertaking has been making efforts to reduce its financial deficit by increasing revenue, controlling expenditure, optimising the use of available resources and improving passenger services”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Awhad said, “The achievement was the result of coordinated planning, disciplined operations, better time management and courteous passenger service. The undertaking has been making efforts to reduce its financial deficit by increasing revenue, controlling expenditure, optimising the use of available resources and improving passenger services”. {{/usCountry}}

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In the wake of its latest performance, the PMPML has set its sights on surpassing the ₹2.51 crore mark in daily revenue. Officials have urged employees to view every bus, trip and passenger as an important contributor to the undertaking’s financial strengthening; and to continue working with greater responsibility and efficiency.