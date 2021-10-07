PMPML undertakes survey of Pune-Lonavla route

As only Covid-19 vaccinated people are allowed in the local train between Pune and Lonavla, there is a growing demand from people to start Pune Mahanagar Parivhan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus service to the hill station.

The people who are fully vaccinated and completed 14 days after taking the second dose of vaccination are allowed to travel in the local trains as per state government order.

“There is a demand for buses on the route from people so we have undertaken a survey, after which analysis will be done about how many people require bus service, how many trips will be required and at what all places buses will have to stop before reaching its destination (Lonavla),” said Chetna Kerure, joint managing director, PMPML.

In Pune, from the third week of August, local train service started between Pune and Lonavla. The number of trains has increased to six from October 1.

“It will benefit people from Lonavla as right now local trains are the preferred option of travelling and we generally see huge crowds taking train service as it is at affordable rates. If PMPML starts buses till Lonavla and if it provides frequent bus services then it will be helpful. Till now PMPML bus comes till Wadgaon, it should be extended to Lonavla,” said Somnath Jadhav, chief executive officer (CEO), Lonavla.

On Thursday, PMPML started bus service from Hadapsar to Morgaon which is a distance of around 59km while from Pune railway station Lonavla is approximately 66km.

“The duration of taking a second dose after the completion of 84 days and then completing 14 days is making things difficult for commuters who travel from Lonavla every day. With markets and schools opening up, and even many IT companies have started calling employees to the office for back end work, PMPML bus service will be helpful,” said Jagdish Dhole, IT professional.

“PMPML is a city service and currently it is serving 7% of the population from the city and if they are thinking of extending it just on the demand of few people then it is a baseless decision. Before taking any call all the other authorities and RTO should get involved to find out whether investing in this route is profitable or not,” said Sanjay Shitole, honorary secretary, PMP Pravasi Manch, a Pune based organisation that looks after commuter’s rights.