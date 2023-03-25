PMRDA proposes to rent out land for planned development in Hinjewadi-Maan

To offer better facilities to residents of Hinjewadi-Maan IT Park area, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has decided to lease out 12 plots on rent for 80 years, officials said on Saturday. The development authority is expected to receive revenue of ₹50 crore from the project.

The development authority is expected to receive revenue of ₹ 50 crore from the project. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plots, located in five villages of Mulshi taluka, will be leased through online auction and the registration for auction can be done from March 20 to April 5. The documents of auctioneers will be verified between April 6 and April 11. The online auction process will start from 11 am on April 12 and the list of successful bidders will be released on April 17, as per the information published on PMRDA website.

Amenities planned

Parks, grounds, sports complexes, recreation centres, libraries, health centres, hospitals, dispensaries, cafeterias (canteens), malls for shops, parking, primary and secondary schools, post offices, police stations, power substations, ATMs, banks, electronic-cyber facilities like library, open market, yoga centre, power supply, water supply centre, solid waste management, sewage treatment plant, cable house, fire station, student hostel, hostel for working women etc. can be developed on the plots.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Plot value from ₹80 lakh to ₹50 crore

The 12 plots will be auctioned with a base value of minimum ₹80 lakh and maximum ₹9.65 lakh. The plot sizes range from minimum 10,000 square feet (10 gunthas) to two acres. The market value of plots is around ₹36 crore. PMRDA administration claims that they will get around ₹50 crore from the auction of plots.

Transparent process

Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector, PMRDA said, “The plots are located in five villages of Mulshi taluka. As all processes are online, there will be transparency.”

Objection raised by AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised objection to the renting out of plots. Mukund Kirdat, head, Pune District of AAP, said, “It is illegal to rent out plots when development plans (DP) of these villages have not been approved by the state government. How can PMRDA rent out a plot? The purpose of DP is to provide basic infrastructure to residents with minimum cost. Now, PMRDA is renting out land for revenue purposes. The intention is clear to give lands to developers to earn money. All facilities will be used for commercial purposes and people will have to pay more to use it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to the allegations, Jagtap said, “These are non-reserved plots. It is not included in the DP of villages. The purpose of renting out plots is to develop better infrastructure and provide facilities to citizens. PMRDA doesn’t have money to develop facilities. They will have to raise money from the market. This is one of the ways to monetise the land. We got a good response in an earlier auction of lands. Therefore, we have decided to rent out more plots. We have also decided to rent out industrial plots in Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA) area.”