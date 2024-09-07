PMRDA serves notice to metro official for damaged roads

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has issued a notice to Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL)-Pune Metro Line-3 regarding the poor condition of road between Maan-Hinjewadi-Wakad and Shivajinagar area which they blame on the ongoing metro works. The authority has asked the metro company to repair the roads within 15 days or will not allow the project to go ahead. PMRDA has issued a notice to Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited regarding poor condition of road between Maan-Hinjewadi-Wakad and Shivajinagar area due to metro works. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The metro line from Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is built by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited and it is responsible for constructing the road from Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar on use-transfer basis. However, motorists and residents face inconvenience due to the bad condition of roads in the area.

PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase issued the notice to PITCMRL on late Thursday evening, a first by the authority to the firm.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had earlier directed officials to keep roads, where metro works are ongoing, in good condition.

Mhase said, “We have received many complaints regarding damaged roads due to metro works. We had given oral instruction to metro officials to repair roads as early as possible. However, it is not done properly. Hence, they have been given 15 days to repair the stretch of Maan-Hinjewadi, Shivajinagar area.”

Dnyaneshwar Bhale, PMRDA spokesperson, said, “The notice has been served notice to Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, on Thursday evening.”

Kapoor did not respond to phone calls requesting comment.