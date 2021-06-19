PMRDA submits university chowk flyover design to PMC

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) prepared the design of a multilevel flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University chowk on Ganeshkhind road and submitted it to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

PMRDA demanded that PMC should share some cost of this flyover, though it is getting erected along with the metro line in between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and some representatives from ruling BJP opposed to share the burden of multilevel flyover and asked to take the permission of general body for design and project cost.

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Divase and project officer Vivek Khardwadkar gave the proposed flyover’s presentation to mayor Muralidhar Mohol, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole, opposition leader Deepali Dhumal and Aba Bagul.

As the previous flyover was erroneously built, PMC and PMRDA gave a nod to demolish it and erect a new multi-level flyover along with the third metro line. While giving permission to demolish the flyover at this junction, it was decided that PMRDA would seek approval from the PMC for design and planning.

Kharwadkar said, “We submitted the design to the PMC on Friday. Now, the PMC will discuss it along with the elected members and give approval for the flyover project.”

Shirole said, “The design is compressive which is prepared by IIT and Tata Company who is erecting the metro line. Many components are considered in it. The total project cost is around ₹450 crore. It was discussed in the meeting that the PMRDA would bear the flyover cost and PMC would bear the underground passes cost but the final decision would be taken by the PMC’s general body.”

Mohol said, “The PMRDA had given various proposals including some land acquisition for entry and exit points of metro station and flyover project. PMC would take a call on it.”

Bagul said, “Earlier while demolishing the flyovers, it was decided that PMRDA would bear the cost. Now they are demanding money for a flyover which is wrong. PMRDA was asking for the party leader’s permission but we opposed it. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is the general body of the PMC. We asked the mayor and commissioner that before giving any assurance, the project should get discussed in the general body meeting.”

Sources from PMC said that the length of the flyover has been increased towards Baner, Aundh and Pashan. The two-way traffic would be allowed on Baner road and one way would be allowed on Aundh eoad. On one side, vehicles will use a flyover and on the other side they would need to use an underpass.