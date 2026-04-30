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PMRDA’s Mahalunge-Maan TP scheme hits administrative roadblock after merger with PMC

The Mahalunge–Maan town planning scheme near Hinjewadi IT Park faces delays due to uncertainty over administrative control after merging with Pune Municipal Corporation.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:52 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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The ambitious Mahalunge–Maan town planning (TP) scheme near Hinjewadi Information Technology (IT) Park has hit an administrative roadblock following the merger of the area with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), creating uncertainty over which authority will implement the project.

The scheme proposes a planned urban layout with roads, water supply networks, sewage infrastructure and green spaces. (HT)

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), which was earlier the special planning authority for the area, has written to the state government seeking clarity on whether or not it will retain control of the scheme or whether it will be transferred to the PMC. Officials said a final decision from the state urban development department be crucial for the project to move ahead.

“The matter has been referred to the state government for guidance. Since the area is now within PMC limits, a clear directive is required on whether PMRDA will continue as the planning authority or whether the project will be handed over to the municipal corporation. The letter was sent to the urban development department in the first week of April, and we are still awaiting directions from the government,” a PMRDA official said.

The project area, located close to the Hinjewadi IT hub, was expected to witness rapid urban development. However, the lack of clarity over administrative control has slowed down growth prospects in the region.

Sudhir Kulkarni, a civic activist, said that the situation has exposed gaps in coordination between planning authorities during city boundary expansions. He added that given the strategic importance of the area for Pune’s future urban growth, stakeholders are now awaiting a clear resolution from the state government.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PMRDA’s Mahalunge-Maan TP scheme hits administrative roadblock after merger with PMC
Home / Cities / Pune / PMRDA’s Mahalunge-Maan TP scheme hits administrative roadblock after merger with PMC
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