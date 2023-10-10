POCSO against 2 students & school principal for harassing Class 1 student

PUNE: Two students and the principal of a school in the central parts of the city have been booked for allegedly harassing a Class 1 student.

Two students from Classes 10 and 11 have been booked for alleged harassment of the Class 1 student whereas the school principal has been booked for not taking action against the two students even after the minor complained that they harassed him.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Two students from Classes 10 and 11 have been booked for alleged harassment of the Class 1 student whereas the school principal has been booked for not taking action against the two students even after the minor complained that they harassed him.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint filed by the six-year-old victim’s mother at Parvati police station. Officials said that the incident occurred between October 3 and 8 wherein a student from Class 10 and his friend from Class 11 harassed the Class 1 student. As per the FIR, the two senior students touched the Class 1 student inappropriately while also threatening to beat him up if he revealed anything to anyone.

“We have registered a case under the POCSO and the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act against the two students besides having booked the school principal for not acting on the complaint made earlier by the parents,” said senior police inspector Jayram Paigude at Parvati police station.

“Apart from the two senior students booked in the case, there could be more students involved in the case and all of them are minor students. While the incident took place in the washroom of the school last week, the parents complained to the school administration on Friday. The parents expected the school authorities to approach the police with the complaint against the senior students but the school authorities did not approach us because of which, the parents protested on Monday,” Paigude said.

