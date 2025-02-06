Poet-saint Tukaram’s descendant Shirish More Maharaj dies by suicide 

Shirish More Maharaj (32), a kirtan performer and descendant of 17th-century Marathi poet-saint Tukaram, allegedly ended his life on Wednesday, police officials said. More had recently got engaged and planned to marry his fiancée on February 20. During the inquiry, authorities discovered a suicide note, wherein he asked his friends to help his parents repay ₹ 32 lakh loan. (HT PHOTO)

The suicide note found at his home in the Dehu Road area said he was taking the extreme step allegedly due to financial distress.

Vikram Bansode, senior police inspector at Dehu Road Police station said, “Prima facie, it seems that he died due to financial stress, and we are discussing with his family members to get more details about it.’’

More had recently got engaged and planned to marry his fiancée on February 20. During the inquiry, authorities discovered a suicide note, wherein he asked his friends to help his parents repay ₹32 lakh loan.

“On Wednesday morning, when his parents knocked on the door of his room on the first floor of the house, there was no response. They alerted the police, who arrived and broke open the door, only to find More Maharaj hanging from the ceiling,” said an official of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

The body was sent for autopsy, and police have filed an accidental death case under BNS section 194.

More was involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and was a well-known `kirtankar’ (performer of `kirtan’ or traditional religious discourse) and spiritual speaker. (With agency inputs)

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com