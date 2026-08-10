Police act against 113 landlords, PG operators for failing to submit tenant details

Pune Police have initiated action against 113 landlords and paying guest (PG) operators for allegedly failing to furnish mandatory tenant details to the police.

Many live in rented flats, housing societies, chawls, PG accommodations and other rental premises. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The action followed a special verification drive conducted by the Special Branch on August 8 to strengthen public safety and monitor people living in rented premises across the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pune attracts a large number of people from other states and districts of Maharashtra for education, employment and business. Many live in rented flats, housing societies, chawls, PG accommodations and other rental premises. Police said landlords are required to execute legal rent agreements and provide tenant details to the concerned police station.

During the drive, officers found that several landlords and PG operators had allegedly failed to meet these requirements. Action was subsequently initiated against 113 of them under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Personnel from Zones 1 to 7, along with officers from local police stations, inspected rented residential premises in their jurisdictions. They checked whether landlords had executed proper rent agreements and submitted the required tenant information.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said tenant verification helps maintain records of people living in different parts of the city and assists in preventing and detecting criminal activity, particularly given Pune’s large and constantly changing rental population. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said tenant verification helps maintain records of people living in different parts of the city and assists in preventing and detecting criminal activity, particularly given Pune’s large and constantly changing rental population. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Landlords and PG operators have been urged to submit tenant details through the available online systems. Information from online leave-and-licence agreements registered through the IGR (i-SARITA) system is available on the CCTNS platform. Tenant details can also be submitted through the Pune Police website and Citizen Portal.

Through the Citizen Portal, property owners can use the ‘Tenant/Paying Guest Information Request’ facility to furnish details to the concerned police station.

Police have warned landlords and PG operators to submit accurate tenant information promptly, failing which legal action could follow.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest drive covered Kothrud, Deccan, Ambegaon, Chaturshringi, Khadki, Loni Kalbhor, Loni and other parts of Pune. The Special Branch said the verification campaign would be intensified in the coming days and further action taken against violators.