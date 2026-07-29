PUNE: The Pimpri Chinchwad police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 61-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor sisters, aged 10 and 4, over several months in Tathawade. According to the FIR registered at Wakad police station on Monday, the alleged offences took place between May and July 27 at the accused’s residence behind Raghunandan Mangal Karyalaya.

Police arrest 61-year-old for sexual assault of two minor sisters

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police identified the accused as Ramzan Bannoosab Bagwan, a labourer. The survivors’ 30-year-old mother, who also works as a labourer with her husband and lives in the same locality, lodged the police complaint.

Police said the accused allegedly lured the minor girls to his house on multiple occasions and sexually assaulted them by taking advantage of being a neighbour and an acquaintance of the survivors’ family. He also allegedly threatened the elder girl with a knife, warning her not to disclose the assaults or else face consequences.

The crime came to light recently after a neighbour saw the accused taking the two girls to his home, which raised suspicions and she informed the mother about it. When the mother questioned her daughters about the visit, they broke down and told her that this was not the first time and that the accused had taken them to his home multiple times to assault them and had warned them not to disclose about it to anyone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vitthal Salunkhe, senior inspector at Wakad police station, said, “The mother then approached us and filed the complaint. The accused and the survivors’ parents are labourers and live in the same locality. Taking advantage of this, the accused raped the 10-year-old on multiple occasions and sexually assaulted her younger sister.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vitthal Salunkhe, senior inspector at Wakad police station, said, “The mother then approached us and filed the complaint. The accused and the survivors’ parents are labourers and live in the same locality. Taking advantage of this, the accused raped the 10-year-old on multiple occasions and sexually assaulted her younger sister.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police registered the case under sections 64(2)(i), 64(2)(m), 65(2), 74, 76 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 4, 6, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.