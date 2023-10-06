Police arrest man for alleged blackmail, rape of former corporator
According to the FIR, the accused had been allegedly threatening, blackmailing and raping the complainant after befriending her since 2017
The Parvati police on Wednesday arrested a 43-year-old Katraj resident for allegedly raping, blackmailing and demanding ₹10 lakh ransom from a former woman corporator.
The accused threatened to viral their pictures and videos on social media. According to the FIR, the accused had been allegedly threatening, blackmailing and raping the complainant after befriending her since 2017. The accused had earlier threatened to spill the beans before her husband and allegedly extorted ₹10 lakh. Two days ago, he barged into her house and questioned her over the second marriage. He blamed her for his divorce and physically assaulted her.
Later, the former corporator approached the police and lodged an FIR. Police station incharge Jayram Paigude said, “The FIR was lodged on Tuesday night and the accused was arrested the same day. He has been remanded for three-day police custody.”