Police arrest three in ATM theft attempt at Nigdi

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons while they were trying to break into an ATM at Transportnagar in Nigdi on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rajendra Popat Bade (35) of Pathardi in Ahmednagar district, Krishna Rajput (28) of Shigaon, Pune and Shashank Ghodeswar (24) of Chatuhshrungi in Pune.

Assistant police inspector S Karode said the police suspect that the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they attempted the crime. A case has been registered after the bank officials lodged a complaint.

According to the police, the accused entered the ATM located in front of PMPML bus depot in Transportnagar during heavy rains around 1:55 am and later tried to breakopen the machine. They removed the cables of ATM machine and changed the face of CCTV camera to hide themselves. As soon as they tried to breakopen the machine, an alert was sounded at the bank’s Mumbai office and the police control room was informed.

Karode said a nearby night patrol team rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and arrested them. They found that the accused were labourers who do not know to operate ATM.

A case has been registered at Nigdi police station under Sections 379 (commits theft), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).