Police arrest three in ATM theft attempt at Nigdi
As soon as they tried to breakopen the machine, an alert was sounded at the bank’s Mumbai office and the police control room was informed
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons while they were trying to break into an ATM at Transportnagar in Nigdi on Friday.
The accused have been identified as Rajendra Popat Bade (35) of Pathardi in Ahmednagar district, Krishna Rajput (28) of Shigaon, Pune and Shashank Ghodeswar (24) of Chatuhshrungi in Pune.
Assistant police inspector S Karode said the police suspect that the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they attempted the crime. A case has been registered after the bank officials lodged a complaint.
According to the police, the accused entered the ATM located in front of PMPML bus depot in Transportnagar during heavy rains around 1:55 am and later tried to breakopen the machine. They removed the cables of ATM machine and changed the face of CCTV camera to hide themselves. As soon as they tried to breakopen the machine, an alert was sounded at the bank’s Mumbai office and the police control room was informed.
Karode said a nearby night patrol team rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and arrested them. They found that the accused were labourers who do not know to operate ATM.
A case has been registered at Nigdi police station under Sections 379 (commits theft), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Incomplete structure near Pune airport invites comments from netizens
Social media was abuzz over a structure placed at the intersection road leading to Pune Airport as part of beautification project. Following a series of tweets, the Airports Authority of India stated that the plan is carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Many tweeted that the structure resembles cucumber and lemon leading to hilarious comments. Architect-planner Anagha Paranjape-Purohit tweeted the picture and received responses from twitter users, including AAI twitter handle.
Union minister applauds startup founders at CSIR’s bldg inauguration
Union minister of state for science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's new building complex in the city and interacted with startup founders. Singh also appealed to industries to partner with such success stories to make India startup ecosystem more vibrant and result-oriented.
Delhi reports 1,109 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine fatalities
Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,109 fresh Covid-19 cases, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi on Friday had logged 1,417 Covid-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities. On Thursday, the city recorded 1,964 Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths.
Depression over Bay of Bengal to bring rainfall in Maharashtra
In August, the Bay of Bengal so far has reported three depressions. This depression is likely to bring more rainfall in parts of Maharashtra and Pune, say experts. Orange alert for ghat regions in Pune today As per the IMD forecast, the ghat regions around Pune have an orange alert for August 21.
5 arrested in Bhiwandi for attempting to murder Central Intelligence Bureau officer
The Shantinagar police arrested five people for attempting to murder a Central Intelligence Bureau officer. The five allegedly assaulted the officer after he refused to give donation to the sarvanjanik Ganeshotsav mandal on the day of Dahi Handi festival in Bhiwandi. Rawat refused to donate. Thereafter, they started beating him up and tried to strangulate him, leaving him unconscious. Rawat had serious face, hand and throat injuries.
