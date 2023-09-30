Police book two for harassing MSEDCL staffers

PUNE

After completion of their work, accused Aarti and Lalit confronted the MSEDCL staff, leading to a heated exchange of words. (HT PHOTO)

Pune city police booked a couple from the Deccan area, who allegedly confined two MSEDCL female employees within their residence and set dogs on them, said Police.

The incident was reported in the Deccan area on Wednesday when female MSEDCL workers approached the accused over unpaid electricity bills.

According to police, MSEDCL employees Karuna Adhari and Rupali Kate visited the residence of Aarti Lalit Bode in the Deccan area to disconnect her power supply owing to an outstanding bill amounting to ₹5,203.

The couple insisted that MSEDCL workers settle the dues via cheque, but workers refused to do that.

According to police, while the workers were on their way, a couple locked the safety door, trapping and intimidating them. A dog was then released to attack the woman workers. They managed to save themselves by calling their seniors.

Women workers immediately approached the police station and lodged complaints under IPC sections 353, and 504 and further investigation is going on.

