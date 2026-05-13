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Police detains BAMS student in Nashik in NEET paper leak case

He is a third-year student of Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) studying in a college in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh and originally hails from Nandgaon tehsil in rural Nashik. He also runs a career counseling centre in Nashik.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 03:10 pm IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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Nashik: The crime branch of the Nashik city police on Tuesday afternoon detained a 27- year-old person, Shubham Khairnar, from his residence at Indiranagar in connection with NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak.

Nashik [Maharashtra], May 12 (ANI): The accused, Shubham Khairnar, being taken into custody by the CBI officials from the Crime Branch Unit-2 office in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, in Nashik on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

The deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Kiran Kumar Chavan told reporters the city police had received a request from the Rajasthan police this morning to detain Khairnar for his alleged involvement in the question paper leak.

“Our police team has detained him. He will be handed over to the Rajasthan police team as soon as it arrives in Nashik,” he added.

The Nashik city police had also received a letter today from CBI that is investigating the paper leak case to detain Khairnar.

Police sources said that the person had shaved his head and changed his attire to conceal his identity as he was aware that the paper leak case is being probed by the Rajasthan police and CBI.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Police detains BAMS student in Nashik in NEET paper leak case
Home / Cities / Pune / Police detains BAMS student in Nashik in NEET paper leak case
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