Police detains BAMS student in Nashik in NEET paper leak case

Nashik: The crime branch of the Nashik city police on Tuesday afternoon detained a 27- year-old person, Shubham Khairnar, from his residence at Indiranagar in connection with NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak.

Nashik [Maharashtra], May 12 (ANI): The accused, Shubham Khairnar, being taken into custody by the CBI officials from the Crime Branch Unit-2 office in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, in Nashik on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

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The deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Kiran Kumar Chavan told reporters the city police had received a request from the Rajasthan police this morning to detain Khairnar for his alleged involvement in the question paper leak.

“Our police team has detained him. He will be handed over to the Rajasthan police team as soon as it arrives in Nashik,” he added.

The Nashik city police had also received a letter today from CBI that is investigating the paper leak case to detain Khairnar.

Police sources said that the person had shaved his head and changed his attire to conceal his identity as he was aware that the paper leak case is being probed by the Rajasthan police and CBI.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Rajasthan police had shared just the name of the person without his address. Although it was tough for our police team to zero in on the person based only on his name, they managed to get his mobile number and his photo with the help of technical experts. Once we detained him at his residence, he revealed his true identity. He was preparing to go on a pilgrimage to evade arrest,” police sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Rajasthan police had shared just the name of the person without his address. Although it was tough for our police team to zero in on the person based only on his name, they managed to get his mobile number and his photo with the help of technical experts. Once we detained him at his residence, he revealed his true identity. He was preparing to go on a pilgrimage to evade arrest,” police sources said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police sources said that Khairnar had allegedly bought the question paper at ₹10 lakh which he received by a courier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police sources said that Khairnar had allegedly bought the question paper at ₹10 lakh which he received by a courier. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He then sold it to another person in Gurugram in Haryana at ₹15 lakh. He too had despatched the question paper by courier. It is for the investigators to find out how the financial transactions took place and the identities of the persons from whom Khairnar received the consignment and to whom it was forwarded to,” said police sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He then sold it to another person in Gurugram in Haryana at ₹15 lakh. He too had despatched the question paper by courier. It is for the investigators to find out how the financial transactions took place and the identities of the persons from whom Khairnar received the consignment and to whom it was forwarded to,” said police sources. {{/usCountry}}

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