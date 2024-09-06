Police file harbouring offender application in Andekar case

The Pune police have filed the harbouring offender application under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) framework against the accused in the murder case of former corporator Vanraj Andekar. CP said that they plan to treat the detained three minors as adult. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Samarth police station has already lodged a case under Sections 103(1), 61(2) of the BNS and Sections 3(25), 4(25) of the Arms Act, Section 37(1), (3) 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act against the accused. The harbouring offender application under Section 111 of the BNS has been added after the police probe revealed family members of the deceased had taken help of criminal elements to eliminate Andekar.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “Section 111 of BNS system that contains provision against criminalities against organised criminal gang came into effect from July 1.”

According to the CP, parts of these sections are also in the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) but not in the earlier Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police also plan to invoke MCOCA against the accused.

CP said that they plan to treat the detained three minors as adult.

Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vanraj Andekar was shot dead by a group of 10-15 people on Sunday night. Vanraj is the son of Bandu alias Suryakant Andekar, a key member of Andekar gang. The police said that the murder is the fallout of a dispute within the extended family.

As of now, police have arrested 15 accused, including the deceased’s sister, in laws and detained three minors.