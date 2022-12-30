Police issue a warning ahead of the Koregaon Bhima congregation

In the wake of the 205th celebration of the battle of Koregaon Bhima at Perne Phata, Pune City Police have issued prohibitory orders imposing section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code from December 31 midnight till January 2, 2023 midnight to maintain law and order situation.

According to an order issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Sandeep Karnik, group admin and forwarding users will be held accountable if any false, defamatory, or communally divisive messages are spread on social media and messenger apps, and strong legal action will be taken against those involved.

The police order also prohibits the placement of flexes, hoardings, and banners without prior police permission and administrative approval. According to a special branch communique issued on Friday, the violations will be prosecuted under the Indian Penal Code section 188. In 2018, riots erupted in Koregaon Bhima, prompting police to launch a massive crackdown on left-wing activists.