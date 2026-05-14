Police probe acid attack on community dog in Maval

Vadgaon Maval police registered a case on May 10 and launched an investigation into an acid attack on a community dog in Maval taluka on the night of May 9. The dog suffered severe burn injuries, triggering outrage among local residents and animal caregivers. Police registered the FIR against unidentified persons and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify those responsible.

The attack took place near Eco Valley Society, Phase One, Kanhe Phata. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The attack took place near Eco Valley Society, Phase One, Kanhe Phata. According to local residents, the injured dog was found with serious burn wounds suspected to be caused by acid. The animal immediately received veterinary treatment and is currently being cared for by local caregivers and animal lovers.

Residents alleged that this was not the first such incident involving community animals in the locality. A similar acid attack on a dog reportedly occurred in February this year, but the accused could not be traced despite efforts made at the time. Locals now fear a recurring pattern of deliberate cruelty towards stray animals in the area.

Based on a complaint filed by local informant Ajay Fawade, Vadgaon Maval police registered the FIR under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960. Section 325 of the BNS makes maiming or killing an animal a cognisable offence punishable with imprisonment of up to five years, a fine, or both. Section 11 of the PCA Act deals with cruelty towards animals and penalises acts causing unnecessary pain or suffering.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities have appealed to residents to share any information or footage that may help trace those involved in the attack. While, citizens urged authorities to strengthen surveillance and ensure better protection for community animals in residential areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have appealed to residents to share any information or footage that may help trace those involved in the attack. While, citizens urged authorities to strengthen surveillance and ensure better protection for community animals in residential areas. {{/usCountry}}

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