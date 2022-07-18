Police take action against revellers on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
PUNE The State Highway Police, along with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), have begun taking action against revellers or four-wheeler owners who park their vehicles along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway for sightseeing.
The action comes in the wake of landslides and boulder crashes reported in ghat sections and from the mountainous terrain along the highway due to heavy rains during the past few days.
According to the police, on Sunday, as many as 50 car owners were fined ₹500 each for violating the guidelines.
The highway traffic police stated that action is being taken against those tourists who stop near waterfalls or places of scenic beauty owing to the dangers of landslides and loosening of boulders due to heavy rains.
MSRDC officials state that caution boards have been put up across the expressway and repair works related to erecting security fences, diagonal top ropes, concrete walls and other safety measures have been undertaken to make the journey safe for the commuters.
Police inspector Sitaram Dubal, incharge of Lonavla police station, said, “There are several spots on the expressway near the tunnels, Khandala tunnel, Lonavla ghat and other sharp turns on the highway where waterfalls are common and commuters take a stop at these spots. Such spots are getting overcrowded leading to congestion of the highway which might cause accidents.”
“Also, due to heavy rains, there is a lurking danger of landslides. So, this action is being initiated taking into account the safety and security of the commuters. MSRDC staff, local police and traffic branch officials and their staff are assisting us in refraining citizens from stopping their cars on the highway,” he said.
Highway safety patrol SP Lata Phad, said, “It is dangerous for commuters who are in cars to halt at the waterfalls and enjoy the rains. This has been banned as accidents might take place. We have started taking action against violators.”
Hit by taxi, 19-year-old biker comes under tanker wheels
Mumbai: Family of a 19-year-old boy was devastated after their neighbour informed them about a freak accident involving the teenager on Saturday night. The neighbour was on the same road in Sewri where in an attempt to overtake a tanker, the teenage biker was hit by a taxi, fell under the wheels of the tanker, and died on the spot. His father Sanjay Kadam works in BPT Bombay Port Trust as a peon.
13-acre plot belonging to former NCP MLC auctioned for ₹60.41 crore, money to paid to RBI subsidiary
The Agriculture Produce Market Committee, Pune has bought a 13-acre prime urban plot owned by former Nationalist Congress Party Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council Anil Bhosale run Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank on July 15. The plot located at Koregaon on Pune-Solapur highway was auctioned as per the court order for ₹60.41 crore. The APMC has paid 15%and the remaining amount will be paid in a month's time.
Three U.P. students among four joint ICSE exam toppers
Three students from Uttar Pradesh were among the four joint toppers of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education class 10 examination 2022 the results of which were declared on Sunday. These students are Kanishka Mittal from City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, Lucknow, Anika Gupta, Sheiling House School, Kanpur and Pushkar Tripathi of Jesus and Mary School, Balrampur. One more student, Hargun Kaur Matharu of St Mary's School, Pune, also shared the honour with them.
Two more trains in Pune railway division to get vista dome coaches
Following a good response to the vista dome coaches in both Deccan Queen Express and Deccan Express, the Pune railway division is all set to introduce these coaches in two more trains running between Pune and Mumbai and Pune and Secunderabad namely, Pragati Express (number 12126) and Shatabdi Express (number 12025), respectively. Both these trains had been stopped since the countrywide lockdown in March 2020 and are resuming operations after a long gap.
Ludhiana: Elderly man held with 1-kg opium
A team of anti-narcotic cell-1 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a 60-year-old man with 1-kg opium . The accused has been identified as Jagdish Singh alias Baba of Jawaddi Kalan. Anti-narcotic cell-1, in-charge, Inspector Satwant Singh, said Baba was nabbed near a petrol pump on Jawaddi bridge. The Inspector added that Baba earlier worked as a property dealer is now into farming and has been peddling drugs for the past 10 years.
