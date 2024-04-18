 Poll body proposes action against six staff assigned to Khadakwasla constituency - Hindustan Times
Poll body proposes action against six staff assigned to Khadakwasla constituency

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 19, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Assistant election officer incharge for Khadakwasla assembly constituency Sanjay Aswale has recommended suspension of six PMC staff for negligence

PUNE Assistant election officer incharge for Khadakwasla assembly constituency Sanjay Aswale has recommended the suspension of six employees of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appointed as polling center level officers for the constituency for showing negligence in election work.

Assistant election officer incharge for Khadakwasla assembly constituency Sanjay Aswale has recommended suspension of six PMC staff for negligence. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Assistant election officer incharge for Khadakwasla assembly constituency Sanjay Aswale has recommended suspension of six PMC staff for negligence. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Teachers attached to Thorve Primary School no 162 B and Vidya Niketan 19 located in Chandrabhaga Nagar area of Katraj were assigned election duty and appointed as polling station central level officers and have been indicted for negligence in duty.

“The education officer of PMC has been instructed to propose suspension action against these employees under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act 1950 due to inexcusable neglect, malpractice and delay in performing their election duties as polling center level officials of the assigned area despite giving them repeated opportunities,” informed Asawale.

Poll body proposes action against six staff assigned to Khadakwasla constituency
