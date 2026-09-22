PUNE:

Poll code clouds Metro Line 3 launch as PMO date yet to arrive

The long-awaited Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line 3 is delayed yet again, with the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Maharashtra legislative council (MLC) elections coming into force just as the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) awaits an inauguration date from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

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The PMRDA had been preparing to launch passenger services on 17 of the corridor’s 23 stations, with the inauguration expected to be carried out virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the announcement of polls to the Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has now raised uncertainty over whether or not the launch programme can be held during the period when the MCC is in force.

“We have not received the inauguration date from the PMO yet. At the same time, the MCC has now come into force. We will seek advice from the collector’s office on whether or not the inauguration can be held during the period when the code is in force, and proceed according to the directions of the election authorities,” said Abhijeet Chaudhari, metropolitan commissioner, PMRDA.

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{{^usCountry}} The PMRDA is also awaiting final safety clearance for the additional five stations proposed to be included in the first phase. “The inspection of the next section has been completed and we expect the final report within the next couple of days. Once we receive the formal confirmation, we will communicate it accordingly,” Chaudhari said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PMRDA is also awaiting final safety clearance for the additional five stations proposed to be included in the first phase. “The inspection of the next section has been completed and we expect the final report within the next couple of days. Once we receive the formal confirmation, we will communicate it accordingly,” Chaudhari said. {{/usCountry}}

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The commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS) had on July 23 granted provisional authorisation for passenger operations at the first 12 stations, covering about 13 km between Maan and R K Laxman Museum, Balewadi. The PMRDA subsequently decided to expand the opening to 17 stations after seeking safety clearance for the additional section. The six stations that were proposed to remain closed initially include Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Reserve Bank of India and Shivajinagar. Work and statutory clearances on these sections are pending.

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The 23.2 km elevated Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor has 23 stations and is being implemented by the PMRDA on a public-private partnership basis as the country’s first metro project under the Centre’s new metro rail policy. The project is designed to connect the Hinjewadi IT hub with central Pune through Wakad, Balewadi and Baner, providing an alternative to the heavily congested road network.

The project has already missed several deadlines, with the proposed June and July openings pushed ahead over construction and mandatory safety clearances. The latest uncertainty over the inauguration date means that commuters, particularly those travelling daily between the city and Hinjewadi’s IT hub, will have to wait further for the new service.