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Polytechnic admissions for 2026-27 from May 20

Under the guidance of the Directorate of Technical Education, the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has introduced the revised ‘K Scheme’ diploma curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Admissions for first-year diploma courses in Engineering & Technology and Architecture (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2026-27 will begin on May 20, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announced on Friday. He has directed officials to ensure the admission process is conducted in a timely and systematic manner.

The updated curriculum includes outcome-based credit systems, bilingual examinations in Marathi and English, and new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Speaking on the importance of technical education, Patil said diploma courses provide strong career opportunities in engineering, technology, entrepreneurship, and the industrial sector immediately after Class 10.

He said students completing the three-year diploma programme can pursue higher education in engineering and secure job opportunities through campus placements, with some industries offering salaries of up to 1 lakh per month.

Under the guidance of the Directorate of Technical Education, the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has introduced the revised ‘K Scheme’ diploma curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The updated curriculum includes outcome-based credit systems, bilingual examinations in Marathi and English, and new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, drones, and electric vehicle (EV) technology.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Polytechnic admissions for 2026-27 from May 20
Home / Cities / Pune / Polytechnic admissions for 2026-27 from May 20
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