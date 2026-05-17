Polytechnic admissions for 2026-27 from May 20

Admissions for first-year diploma courses in Engineering & Technology and Architecture (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2026-27 will begin on May 20, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announced on Friday. He has directed officials to ensure the admission process is conducted in a timely and systematic manner. The updated curriculum includes outcome-based credit systems, bilingual examinations in Marathi and English, and new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Speaking on the importance of technical education, Patil said diploma courses provide strong career opportunities in engineering, technology, entrepreneurship, and the industrial sector immediately after Class 10.

He said students completing the three-year diploma programme can pursue higher education in engineering and secure job opportunities through campus placements, with some industries offering salaries of up to ₹1 lakh per month.

Under the guidance of the Directorate of Technical Education, the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has introduced the revised ‘K Scheme’ diploma curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The updated curriculum includes outcome-based credit systems, bilingual examinations in Marathi and English, and new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, drones, and electric vehicle (EV) technology.

The industrial training period has been extended to 12 weeks, while initiatives such as micro-projects, capstone projects, Centres of Excellence, and E-Yantra labs have been introduced to strengthen practical skills and industry readiness.

According to the minister, these reforms have helped increase diploma admission occupancy from 80% to 95%.

Students can access the detailed admission schedule, registration process, and other information on the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra.